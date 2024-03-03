World Hearing Day: AYJNISHD(D) Conducts Free Hearing Screening

Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will conduct a free hearing screening of all, at the institute premises in Bandra West, Reclamation, on 3rd March 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm.

This public event aims to provide opportunities to all Indian citizens in any age group to undergo the hearing screening facility using state-of-the-art technology available at the institute free of cost. This is the first of its kind of event conducted by AYJNISHD(D) to provide information on the significance of hearing health in the community.

It is a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting hearing health awareness and accessibility of screening services for all Indian citizens. With a commitment to inclusivity and community well-being, AYJNISHD(D) Mumbai invites individuals of all age groups to participate in this public event.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the institute will offer free hearing screenings to attendees, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to assess their hearing health. This event marks a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to promote hearing health awareness and accessibility to screening services to all Indian citizens, regardless of their age and to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards preserving their hearing abilities.

AYJNISHD(D) Mumbai is a leading institute dedicated to the assessment, intervention, vocational rehabilitation, and empowerment of individuals with speech and hearing disabilities, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, (Divyanjan) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of India. The Institute focuses on research, education, and community outreach, and aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals with communication challenges and promote inclusivity within society.