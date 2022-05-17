The Smart City Canal Road Lahore is a soon-to-be-LDA-approved housing society located at Canal Road Lahore. The project is developed by the famous Blue World City and Mokal Housing. Both the developers and owners are well-known for their world-class real estate developments in the past.

The investors highly praise the project due to its features such as well-known developers, prime location, profit prospects, and a high return on investment. The Smart City Canal Road Lahore is a well-deserved golden investment opportunity in Lahore. The Smart City is offering a range of reasons to invest in Smart City Canal Road Lahore as follows:

Why Invest in Smart City Canal Road Lahore?

Tajarat Properties has calculated all the prospects and has reached a conclusion that there are countless reasons to invest in Smart City Canal Road Lahore, such as: Smart City Canal Road Lahore Developers & amp.

Owners:

The Smart City Canal Road Lahore is owned and developed jointly by the Mokal Housing and Blue Group of Companies. The BGC was founded in 1989 in Lahore, aiming to become the best property development company in the country. Initially, the BGC had provided construction services, design, and architecture.

Mr. Saad Nazir is the chairman of Blue Group of Companies, and Mr. Sardar Aadil Omar is the Chairman of Mokal Housing. Both the esteemed representatives have dedicated their resources to the development of their projects on the given deadline and fully completed. The companies have always been fulfilling the parameters of the investors to 100%.

Smart City Canal Road Lahore location:

The location of Smart City Canal Road Lahore is situated at Canal Road Lahore. The prime location of Smart City was chosen, aiming to provide easy access to the residents. Other housing projects such as Zaitoon City, Blue Town Sapphire, Bahria Town, Park View City Lahore, and DHA Lahore make it the best housing society in Lahore.

Smart City Lahore Accessibilities:

Smart City Lahore is accessible in the following ways:

Located at Canal Road Lahore

Almost 6 min drive away from Bahria Town

Almost 7 min drive away from Lahore Ring Road

Almost 6 min drive away from Oasis Golf & Aqua Resort

Almost 16 min drive away from Allama Iqbal International Airport

Smart City Lahore Nearby Landmarks & Places:

Smart City Lahore is surrounded by several nearby landmarks and major places such as follows: Bahria Town, Lahore Ring Road, Canal Road Lahore, Oasis Golf & Aqua Resort, Allama Iqbal International Airport

Smart City Canal Road Lahore master plan:

The master plan of Smart City Canal Road Lahore was designed and developed by a highly qualified team of civil engineers, town planners, architects, and property developers with years of diverse property development experience. All the primary and luxurious amenities

were made part of the Smart City Lahore to proudly declare it the best investment opportunity in Lahore.

The Smart City Lahore Canal Road offers a range of residential plots in different sizes, such as follows:

3 Marla

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

The Smart City Lahore Canal Road offers a range of commercial plots in different sizes, such as follows:

3 Marla

5 Marla

8 Marla

Smart City Lahore Canal Road payment plan:

The payment plans of Smart City Canal Road Lahore are affordable with easy installment schedules. The plots for sale in Smart City Canal Road Lahore are available for investment. The Smart City Lahore office could also be visited for any query. From an investment point of view, you could also go for Smart City Lahore files. Sky Marketing is the Smart City Lahore dealer, and CALL US NOW to book your dream plot in society.

Smart City Lahore residential plots payment plan:

The payment plans of residential plots in Smart City Lahore are mentioned as follows:

3 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 1.9 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

5 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 1.9 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

8 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 5 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

10 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 6 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

1 Kanal is offered at a total price of PKR 11 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

Smart City Lahore Commercial Plots Payment Plan:

The payment plans of commercial plots in Smart City Lahore are mentioned as follows:

3 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 6 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

5 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 9.25 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

8 Marla is offered at a total price of PKR 13.6 million with a 30% downpayment and 8 half-yearly installments. 40 monthly installments are also offered for the convenience of the investors.

Conclusion:

Smart City Canal Road Lahore is a highly profitable project developed by Mokal Housing and Blue Group of Companies. The developers are going to ensure the highest standards of infrastructure development. That is why Sky Marketing highly prefers to invest in Smart City Lahore.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:45 PM IST