Signa Targets India’s ₹8 Lakh Crore Fake Goods Market, US Firm Bets Big As Counterfeit Trade Moves Online

L-R Daniel Estrada, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Signa; and Andrés Argoti, Co-Founder and Cheif Technology Officer, Signa. |

Mumbai: US-based anti-counterfeiting and brand protection firm Signa Techlaw Corp. is entering India in a major way as the country’s counterfeit goods market is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore. The company sees strong growth potential as fake products increasingly move from physical markets to online platforms.

Founded in 2023 by Daniel Estrada and Andrés Argoti, Signa uses artificial intelligence, digital intelligence and investigation tools to identify counterfeit products, unauthorised sellers and illegal supply chains operating both online and offline.

India has been chosen as Signa’s first market in the Asia-Pacific region. The move highlights the growing importance of India in the global fight against fake goods and brand fraud.

The scale of the problem is becoming more serious. According to the ASPA-CRISIL State of Counterfeiting in India 2025 report, digital platforms now account for 53% of counterfeit purchases in India. The report also found that nearly 89% of urban consumers have bought a fake product at least once.

Experts say the rapid growth of e-commerce and social commerce has made counterfeit trade harder to track. Fake sellers can now reach customers easily through online marketplaces, messaging apps and social media.

Daniel Estrada, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signa, said the biggest counterfeit marketplace today is no longer a physical bazaar but increasingly a digital screen, as counterfeiters follow consumers online.

Counterfeit products are no longer limited to luxury goods and fashion items. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, packaged foods and alcoholic beverages are becoming major concern areas because fake products in these sectors can directly harm consumer health and safety.

Signa said its technology can track seller identities, payment trails, phone numbers and location data. This helps brands and law enforcement agencies identify organised illegal networks.

The company currently works with over 32 brands across 12 countries. It claims to have detected counterfeit goods worth more than $150 million globally and supported enforcement actions involving products worth over USD 40 million. Signa is also developing a WhatsApp-based verification tool for Indian consumers.