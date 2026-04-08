Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Marks Strategic Entry Into Gold Bridal Jewellery

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited has made a strategic entry into the gold bridal jewellery segment. |

Mumbai, 8th March 2026: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited marks a significant milestone in its growth journey with its entry into the gold bridal jewellery segment. Building on its strong legacy in mangalsutra design and craftsmanship, the Company has successfully generated its first invoice in this new category for one of its valued clients, underscoring a confident and strategic expansion of its product portfolio.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Chetan Thadeshwar, the Managing Director of SHOML, said, “We are proud to announce the Company’s entry into the gold bridal jewellery segment, leveraging Shringar’s strong foundational strengths. Our long-standing relationships with organised retail partners enabled this expansion, while our robust in-house design capabilities will ensure excellence in innovation and craftsmanship. Supported by a well-established pan-India presence and decades of unmatched expertise in the mangalsutra category, the Company is well-positioned to confidently scale into adjacent high-value jewellery segments.

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. specializes in the design, production, and distribution of a wide array of Mangalsutras across India. The company boasts a portfolio of over 15 distinct collections and more than 10,000 active SKUs, tailored to meet the preferences of a broad customer base. Its clientele spans corporate buyers, wholesale distributors, and retail partners operating pan-India in 24 states and 4 union territories.

Among its prominent corporate customers are industry leaders such as Malabar Gold, Titan, Reliance Retail, Novel Jewel, Joyalukkas, PN Gadgil Jewellers, and Damas Jewellery (UAE). As of FY25, the company served 34 corporate clients, 1,089 wholesalers, and 81 retailers. Its operations are supported by a dedicated in-house design team comprising 22 designers and 179 skilled karigars, enabling seamless execution from concept to final product.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.