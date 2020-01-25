Short film Gandhaari discusses issues due to fake news

Gandhaari is a short film based on today’s media which make us feel the pain when crime and violence are exaggerated or highlighted by the media for pity gains and vested interests in the name of religion. Religion is supposed to spread love and peace all over the world but the media have made religion a mere instrument of propaganda and the root cause of violence and bloodshed. If this is what we mean by media then it’s time to redefine what media is? Humanity should only be the religion which media should promote. There is no religion preaches inequality and intolerance...

The lead character played by Mr. Ashit Kumar has embarked this by his enormous performance that how media are amplifying underlying social matters and snatching our life out of the reality. Though this is a complex and controversial matter, still his performance managed to get easily connected with mass in developing a common point of view about media.

You may watch this short film on YouTube and Facebook #cinephim.

Please note: The article is contributed by Bhupendra. Opinions expressed by Free Press Journal contributors are their own.