Schmersal expands Pune Global Competence Center, Inaugurates 25,000 sq. ft. Facility & Launches Six 'Make In India' Industrial Safety Products

Schmersal Group has expanded its India operations by opening a new 25,000 sq. ft. Global Competence Center and Product Experience Center in Pune. |

Pune: Schmersal Group has expanded its presence in India with the inauguration of a new Schmersal Global Competence Center (SGCC) at its 25,000 sq. ft. campus in AP4 Tech Park, Wagholi, Pune. The company also opened a new Product Experience Center and introduced six new 'Make in India' products, marking another step in its long-term investment in the country.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening Schmersal's engineering, automation, digital technology and machine safety capabilities. The company said the new facility will support customers across global markets while helping drive innovation from its India operations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ramji Singh, Managing Director of Schmersal India, said the move to a larger company-owned facility reflects the organisation's growth ambitions. He said the expanded campus would enhance the company's engineering, automation, digital solutions and innovation capabilities while creating an environment where employees can develop new technologies and deliver better solutions for customers worldwide.

The new Global Competence Center will serve as an engineering and technology hub for the Schmersal Group. It will support product development, software engineering, embedded systems, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, digital transformation, SAP and Microsoft technologies, along with IT infrastructure for the company's global operations.

Schmersal also inaugurated its new Product Experience Center, where customers and partners can explore the company's machine safety technologies and consulting services offered through tec.nicum. The centre showcases integrated safety solutions, including machine guarding, interlocking systems, access control, functional safety, engineering services and digital safety technologies designed to improve workplace safety and operational efficiency.

During the event, the company launched six products developed and manufactured in India. These include the Safety Field Box Port Extender for improved industrial connectivity, a Magnetic Switch designed for elevator applications, an infrared-based Fork Sensor for high-speed object detection, a new Safety Limit Switch Series, an Overspeed Governor Limit Switch for elevator safety, and a Multi-level Parking Control System for secure vehicle movement in automated parking facilities.

The company said these products have been developed to meet the changing needs of industries such as manufacturing, automotive, logistics, warehousing, infrastructure and vertical transportation. They also strengthen Schmersal's commitment to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative by increasing local manufacturing and product development.

The expanded campus is expected to support talent development by providing improved infrastructure and greater opportunities for engineers and technology professionals. Schmersal said the larger facility will encourage collaboration across its international network while helping attract skilled talent in India.

The inauguration also marked 13 years of Schmersal's manufacturing operations in India, highlighting the company's continued focus on local manufacturing, engineering excellence and innovation. Senior leaders from Schmersal's global operations, including representatives from Brazil, the United States, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, attended the event along with officials from the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.