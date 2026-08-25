SA20 Season 4 Delivers Record $406 Million Boost To South African Economy | File photo

Johannesburg: As SA20 builds towards its milestone fifth season, the independently assessed economic impact of Season 4 has underlined the League's growing contribution to South Africa, generating $406 million in GDP contribution and creating or sustaining almost 9,500 jobs across the country.

The final Season 4 Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) records the League's strongest economic performance to date, with increases across direct expenditure, GDP contribution, employment and household income.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A record-breaking Season 4 saw attendances increase by 13 per cent, with 22 of the 34 matches selling out across the six host cities. The Final sold out in record time for the fourth consecutive season, further establishing SA20 as one of the marquee events of the South African summer.

The growth in attendance and activity surrounding the League helped drive direct expenditure to $137 million, up from $112 million in Season 3, which translated into a $406 million contribution to GDP, representing a 23 per cent increase year-on-year.

The League's contribution to employment also grew significantly, with 9,470 annualised jobs created or sustained across South Africa, up 16 per cent from Season 3, while household income increased from $87 million to $106 million.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

League Commissioner Graeme Smith said the independently assessed results demonstrate how the League's growth is increasingly translating into wider economic value.

"Four seasons in, we can see the impact of Betway SA20 extending well beyond what happens on the field. A $406 million contribution to GDP, almost 9,500 jobs supported and $106 million in household income are significant numbers and demonstrate the broader value that a successful South African sporting property can create,” Smith said. "As we head into our fifth season, our ambition is not only to continue growing the League, but to deepen that impact across cricket, our host cities and the wider South African economy."

The assessment also reflects the economic activity generated across SA20's six host cities and the role of its six Indian Premier League (IPL)-backed franchises in driving investment, attendance and activity in their respective markets.

"What is particularly encouraging is that this impact is being generated across the country," Smith added. "Our six franchises and host cities have been fundamental to the League's growth from day one. Every full stadium brings people into these cities, supports local businesses and creates opportunities around the event. As the League grows, we want that contribution to grow with it."

Season 4 also saw SA20 continue to expand its social impact footprint. The League raised $31.2k for social impact partner Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and provided more than 400 young Laureus beneficiaries with the opportunity to experience live cricket.

The Season 4 results provide a strong foundation as SA20 prepares for its fifth edition, beginning on 17 January 2027. The build-up to the milestone season will gather momentum with the Season 5 Player Auction on 7 October, ahead of another summer featuring some of the world's leading T20 players.

Fans can register now for the Season 5 early-access ticket pre-sale at sa20.mobi/s5-ticket-presale-registration, giving them first pick of seats before tickets go on general sale, including tickets for the Playoffs and Final.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)