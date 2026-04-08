Ranveer Singh Appointed Brand Ambassador For Crossbond To Boost Presence In Indian Market

Crossbond is part of the Metro Group, with decades of experience in building materials and panel manufacturing. |

Crossbond, a growing brand in the engineered wood and decorative panel industry, has announced Ranveer Singh as the official face of the brand. Known as a generational performer and the ultimate showman, his association marks a significant milestone as Crossbond continues to expand its footprint across India. Through this partnership, Crossbond aims to enhance brand visibility and deepen engagement with architects, interior professionals, dealers, and customers nationwide, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in modern interior and building solutions.



The association will be brought to life through an integrated campaign launching in the first week of April across print and visual media. The campaign will feature two TVCs highlighting Crossbond’s flagship products — HDMR Max and Boiltough, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to strength and reliability.



The Story Behind Crossbond

Crossbond is part of the Metro Group, with decades of experience in building materials and panel manufacturing. The group has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality engineered wood and decorative surface solutions for modern interiors and construction.

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The brand offers a comprehensive portfolio including MDF boards, HDMR boards, particle boards, aluminium composite panels, laminates, acrylic panels, and flooring solutions, widely used across furniture manufacturing, interior design, and architectural applications. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on quality and innovation, Crossbond delivers solutions that combine durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.



The Association with Ranveer Singh

The move reflects a strong alignment between Crossbond’s vision and Ranveer Singh’s dynamic persona. Known for his energy, creativity, and magnetic individuality, he embodies the brand’s focus on strength, innovation, and modern design thinking.



Commenting on the association, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m excited to partner with Crossbond, a brand that stands for strength, reliability, and modern design. Whether it’s furniture, interiors, or modern spaces, strength and finish matter —that’s what Crossbond is all about. I’m looking forward to being part of this journey as the brand continues to grow across India.”



Mr. Ram Agarwal, Managing Director, Crossbond, added, “This partnership with Ranveer Singh marks a proud milestone in Crossbond’s journey. His energy and individuality align strongly with our evolving brand vision. As we expand our presence across India, this collaboration reflects our commitment to inspiring a new era of design, craftsmanship and innovation.”



Future Outlook:

With upcoming campaigns featuring Ranveer Singh, Crossbond aims to further strengthen its brand presence and build deeper connections across the furniture, architecture, and interior design ecosystem. This association represents a key step as the brand continues to expand its footprint and reinforce its position as a trusted name in engineered wood and decorative panel solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.