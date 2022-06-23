Paytm partners with “Jugjugg Jeeyo”; Paytm UPI users can get movie vouchers by transferring ₹5

Exciting offer for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor fans — First time Paytm UPI users can get Jugjugg Jeeyo movie vouchers worth flat ₹150

Offer valid from June 22 to June 28

Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, today announced an exciting UPI offer that will give cinegoers a chance to win Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer-Jugjugg Jeeyo movie vouchers by just transferring ₹5.

Paytm UPI is preferred by millions of users for superfast and secure payments. It enables them to make money transfers directly from their bank account, and also allows them to instantly check the balance of the linked account.

First-time Paytm UPI users can get Jugjugg Jeeyo movie voucher of flat ₹150 from June 22 to June 28 by transferring ₹5 to any mobile number. Users can redeem the vouchers while booking Jugjugg Jeeyo movie tickets through the Paytm app. As part of the partnership, actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together will feature in a video to promote the offer.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Paytm UPI has enabled millions of Indians with superfast and secure digital payments. To further promote digital payments and reward movie lovers, we have introduced a new offer that will allow users to win vouchers for the upcoming Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo.”



Besides movie tickets, Paytm also allows users to seamlessly book flight tickets, bus tickets, train tickets, event tickets and metro tickets from its app. The company also offers flexibility of payments with a host of Paytm payment instruments such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit & credit cards and more.

How to send money to a bank account on the Paytm app: