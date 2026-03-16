NSE Hosts ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2026’ In Mumbai, Women Investors Now Make Up Nearly 25% Of Market Participants

NSE Hosts Global Gender Equality Event. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) organised the ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2026’ ceremony at its headquarters in Mumbai. The event brought together leaders from financial markets, policymakers, global institutions and industry experts.

The programme aimed to highlight the role of capital markets in promoting gender equality and inclusive economic growth.

Part Of Global Initiative

The ceremony was part of the global ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ initiative. The programme is led by organisations such as UN Women, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, the World Federation of Exchanges and the United Nations Global Compact.

Stock exchanges around the world organise this event every year to promote gender equality and encourage companies to follow the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Growing Participation Of Women Investors

Speaking at the event, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan highlighted the increasing role of women in India’s financial markets.

He said women now account for nearly 25 percent of NSE’s registered investor base. Over the past decade, around 2.5 crore women have joined the capital markets. According to him, women investors often take a disciplined and long-term approach to wealth creation.

Focus On Inclusive Growth

Suhela Khan from UN Women India said the bell ringing ceremony reflects a growing commitment by businesses and financial institutions to promote gender equality.

She added that companies can help build stronger and more inclusive economies by adopting the Women’s Empowerment Principles in their leadership, workplace practices and governance systems.

Commitment To Women’s Leadership

The event also included discussions with representatives from institutions such as the IFC and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Speakers shared ideas on improving gender diversity in corporate leadership and creating inclusive workplaces.

The ceremony ended with the symbolic ringing of the closing bell and a renewed commitment from organisations to promote equal opportunities for women across India’s corporate and financial sectors.