NMIMS Invests ₹9 Crore In AI Learning, 40,000 Students To Get Future-Ready Skills Through Horizon Initiative

Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-Vice Chancellor, NMIMS (L), and Prof. Chandrima Sikdar, Dean – Academics & Learning Experience, NMIMS (R), at the launch of NMIMS Horizon—an AI-enabled learning initiative developed in collaboration with Coursera, empowering students with future-ready skills for the AI-driven world. |

Mumbai: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has announced a major investment of nearly Rs 9 crore to launch NMIMS Horizon, a new initiative that aims to prepare students for an AI-driven future. The programme will provide around 40,000 students across NMIMS campuses with access to AI-based learning, industry-focused certifications and digital skills as part of their regular academic courses.

The initiative has been developed in partnership with global online learning platform Coursera. It comes at a time when companies across industries are increasingly using Artificial Intelligence and looking for professionals who have practical knowledge of AI and digital technologies. Instead of offering AI as a separate course, NMIMS has decided to include AI learning within its existing degree programmes.

Provost (Administration) Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar said universities must prepare students not only with knowledge but also with the ability to learn, adapt and work with new technologies. He said NMIMS Horizon will help students build AI literacy, future-ready skills and global learning experience to improve their career opportunities.

Students from management, commerce, engineering, pharmacy and science courses will have access to specially designed learning pathways covering Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation and other emerging technologies. These courses have been created jointly by NMIMS faculty and Coursera experts to match industry requirements and the needs of different academic disciplines.

Unlike regular online certification programmes, the courses under NMIMS Horizon will be guided by faculty members, linked to internal assessments and included in the university's credit system. Students will earn globally recognised certificates while also receiving academic credits that will count towards their degree.

The university has fully funded more than 40,000 learning licences, ensuring that students do not have to pay any extra fees to access the programme. Faculty members have also been trained and certified to mentor students throughout their learning journey.

Education experts believe such initiatives show how higher education is changing to meet industry demands. Employers today want graduates with practical technology skills and the ability to work with AI tools. With this large investment, NMIMS is strengthening its focus on future-ready education and helping students stay competitive in a fast-changing global job market.