Navi Mumbai International Airport Welcomes First Aircraft Arrival With Inaugural IAF C-295 Landing

In a landmark moment for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA; Airport Code: NMI), an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft successfully touched down on its South runway. The inaugural landing of the IAF C-295, a large multi-role tactical airlifter, represents a significant milestone in the Adani Group’s development of the greenfield international airport, which started in August 2021, during the pandemic and is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

“We are proud of the progress NMIAL has made,” said Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. “As AAHL’s first greenfield airport, NMIAL represents years of planning, investment and hard work. We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra, the regulatory bodies including CIDCO and Airports Authority of India and all the other stakeholders who have come together to make this project possible. This world-class airport will play a pivotal role in the region’s growth, serving as a crucial hub for travellers across the globe.”

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr Eknath Shinde |

The historic event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Mr Devendra Fadnavis and Mr Ajit Pawar, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Co-operation Mr Murlidhar Mohol, and senior officials from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The inaugural landing is not just a symbolic gesture but a critical milestone in the airport's journey from construction to full-scale operations. The successful touchdown of the IAF C-295 marks an essential phase where the newly built runway, taxiways, air traffic control systems and handling procedures are put to the test to ensure that the airport meets all safety, regulatory and operational requirements. It allows engineers, aviation authorities and airport operators to evaluate the performance and readiness of key infrastructure and signifies that the airport is on track to complete its final stages of development, paving the way for phased commercial operations set to begin in early 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis |

Additionally, this landing demonstrates NMIAL’s capacity, preparedness and readiness for joint operations between civilian and military authorities for a variety of potential missions, including disaster response and emergency landings.

NMIAL’s strategic location makes it one of India’s most prominent aviation hubs of the future, serving as a gateway to both Maharashtra and Western India. NMIAL is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems. Terminal 1 is projected to handle up to 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The completion of NMIAL will be a vital boost to the local economy, improving accessibility and opening up new commercial opportunities for the Navi Mumbai region. The airport will ultimately have a capacity to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA), along with 800,000 tons of cargo in its initial phase.

