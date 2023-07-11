Mumbai Paediatrician Dr Indu Khosla Launches NGO to Provide Affordable Medical Care to Underprivileged Children |

Mumbai: Dr Indu Khosla, a renowned paediatrician, Director - Dr. Indu's New Born & Child Care Centre, announced the launch of the Punya Kaarya Foundation a non-profit organisation that aims to provide affordable and free medical care and support to underprivileged children, ensuring that they have access to essential healthcare services and counselling in various parts of Maharashtra.

Trustees of the NGO

The trustees of Punya Kaarya Foundation include Dr Indu Khosla, Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Mr Bharat Kapoor, and Mr Sunil Dhawan. Chief Guests included Dr Armida Fernandez and Dr Anand Parihar with guests of honour along with Kavi Narayan Agrawal, Ms Kavita Seth, Mr Arijit Singh, and Ms Harshdeep Kaur together came forward to formally launch this noble initiative. The ceremony was hosted by RJ Salil, and there were musical performances by Mr Chintamani Sohoni and Mrs Priyani Vani.

The Foundation was launched in the presence of Dr Armida Fernandez and Dr Anand Parihar with Kavi Narayan Agrawal, Ms. Kavita Seth, Mr Arijit Singh, and Ms Harshdeep Kaur

Dr Armida Fernandez, rtd Dean of L.T.M.G Hospital, Sion, Founder of 1st Breast Milk Bank in the country, Founder Trustee Sneha India Society for National education and Health action and Founder of Romila Palliative Care Centre narrated how doing such camps come with challenges and she feels Dr Khosla will be able to follow her dream and fulfil what she wants.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “It’s a privilege to be a part of a foundation like this which aims at fulfilling health needs of children and how they need it the most as the future of this country. It is unparallel what Dr Khosla intends to do and she will whole heartedly support the cause and foundation.”

Dr Indu Khosla, the driving force behind the Punya Kaarya Foundation, expressed her passion for the cause, stating, "We started our journey initially by doing multiple health camps and patient awareness programs for a variety of illnesses like Asthma, Tuberculosis Diabetes, etc. During Covid, our team was joined by like-minded individuals and corporates and together we strengthened COVID centres by providing Ventilators, PPE kits, and other accessory equipment required for care of patients. Every child deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their socio-economic background. Through Punya Kaarya Foundation, we aim to create an inclusive healthcare environment where every child's well-being is prioritised and their treatment is done with utmost urgency and care. I am happy that support has been pouring in since the announcement of this foundation and we hope to achieve new milestones every year by being able to provide affordable medical need for a sizeable number of children year after year.”

Aims of the NGO

Punya Kaarya Foundation aims to reduce the financial burden on families, ensuring that no child goes without essential medical care. Recognising the importance of health, the foundation will launch health awareness and medical evaluation campaigns to empower parents and caregivers with knowledge about child health and nutrition. “Last month on June 18, we organised a free medical care camp in Karjat to treat underprivileged children wherein more than 70 children were seen by a team of paediatricians and paramedics. Most children were severely malnourished. Others were seen with birth defects involving the heart and musculoskeletal system, respiratory diseases and a variety of other diseases. Some of them need immediate surgeries which have already been organised,” she added.

Profile of the Trustees

With over 35 years of experience in paediatrics and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by marginalised communities, Dr. Indu Khosla is determined to bridge the healthcare gap and make a lasting impact on the lives of underprivileged children by reaching the interior and remote locations and supply free/ affordable medical support and counselling to children and mothers in rural Maharashtra. The Punya Kaarya Foundation will focus on delivering comprehensive medical care, early intervention, and preventive health services to those in need. She is a Consultant Paediatrician and Pulmonologist across various hospitals in Mumbai like the NH SRCC Hospital for children, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, and Nanavati Max super speciality Hospital. Dr Indu Khosla has a European Diplomate in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine and is also an International Sleep Expert (World Sleep Society) & Paediatric Sleep Medicine GCI University of Colorado. She is an MD, DCH, RCPCH Fellow in Paediatric Pulmonology (UK).

Dr Sanjeev Khosla - A family physician practicing in Dharavi for the last 42 years. His services have been widely acknowledged for compassion and humane touch. His name is resonant with Public Awareness Programs on various topics like Asthma, Tuberculosis, HIV, Diabetes, etc. and with medical camps in and out of Mumbai. His passion for Teaching the Educated a program for improving skills of doctors practicing General Practice has won him accolades. His energy and passion for work and helping the needy is contagious. An inspiring leader who has led from the front in doctors’ organizations like Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners and Indian Medical Association Mumbai West. His profound understanding of the poor and needy is his asset in serving with compassion and a pillar of strength of the Punya Kaarya Foundation.

Mr Sunil Dhawan is the co-founder and managing director of the renowned plastic manufacturer SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd. Under his dynamic leadership, the company has grown exponentially and is a key player in the market today along with his numerous accolades and industry awards. Apart from being a self-made entrepreneur, Sunil Dhawan is also a huge proponent of corporate social responsibility in SSF Plastics.

Mr Bharat Kapoor, a businessman with over 25 years' experience in Indian and global real estate markets is a trusted adviser to investors with his main forte being designing and constructing country side homes having played a key role in Marketing, designing and constructing many projects in Aamby Valley city for over 2 decades. Mr. Kapoor believes in serving the needy and has been contributing to many philanthropic activities as and when time permitted. However, Post Covid, he has decided to take an active part and contribute his best towards the needs of underprivileged children whether it’s their educational or medical needs.

