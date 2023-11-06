Mumbai News: Central Railway’s Byculla Railway Hospital hosts Dental Education programme | FPJ

Mumbai: The Doctors Scientific Association of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Dr.BAMH) in Byculla, Central Railway, organised the "Continuing Dental Education Programme" (CDE) on November 3, 2023. Dr. Sugandha Raha, Director-General of Railway Health Services (DGRHS), was the Chief Guest. Dental Surgeons from all over the Indian Railways and Divisional Medical Incharges from Central Railway also attended the programme.

Dignitaries present

Dr. Meera Arora, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary-General of the Indian Dental Association, Dr. Sushma Matey, Medical Director, and President of Doctors Scientific Association, Byculla Hospital, Dr. Abrar Sayed, Professor, and Head of the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at St. George Govt. Dental College, Mumbai, along with other dignitaries, were present at the program.

Chief guest emphasises on need to expand dental services available to Railway beneficiaries

In her address, Dr. Sugandha Raha complimented the Hospital team for organising this national event for Railway Dental Surgeons, the first of its kind. She emphasised the need to expand dental services available to Railway beneficiaries, particularly Dental Prostheses, and highlighted the importance of Dental Services at the Health Unit level and the School Dental Health Program.

Dr. Meera Arora, PCMD, shed light on the benefits of the Digital Dentistry portal. Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary-General of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), praised the work being done at Byculla Hospital and highlighted its contribution towards community outreach in oral health services, particularly the Oral Cancer Prevention Program and Tobacco Cessation Drive.

Dr. Abrar Sayed, Professor, and HOD of the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at St George Govt Dental College, Mumbai, was the main resource person for this CDE. He delivered a keynote address and enlightened the audience on the importance of adopting Digital Technologies for Better Dentistry. He gave a live demonstration of the workflow of Digital Dental Prosthesis, showcasing how dental procedures and prostheses that previously required multiple visits can now be accomplished in a single-visit dental setting with outstanding precision.

Dr. Sushma Matey, Medical Director, and President of Doctors Scientific Association praised the infrastructure and facilities in the Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Department at Byculla Hospital. She thanked DGRHS and PCMD for augmenting the infrastructure at the hospital through Railway procurement as well as CSR funding.

Dr. Praveen Chopra, the Organising Chairperson, introduced the theme of the workshop. Dr. Jai Kumar Tirkey, the Organizing Secretary of this conference, worked diligently for the success of this workshop. Delegates who visited the Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Department praised the state-of-the-art facilities available there as well as its ambiance. Chief Specialist Dr. Vijay N Pichad and Dr. Jamuna Kanakarya contributed immensely to the successful organization of this workshop. Dr. N. K. Mangala, ACHD (Administration), and Mr. Sureshkumar NT, Hospital Administrator, provided all the necessary support for the CDE.

Other presentations by eminent doctors covered various treatment options for treating Oral Cancer and Dental rehabilitation of Maxillofacial defects. The program concluded with a meeting where all the delegates discussed the digital way forward in the organisation for the benefit of all.

