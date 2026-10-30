Mohanji At Princeton, Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Pressures Of Success

Mohanji tells Princeton students that true success lies in contentment, ethical choices and personal purpose. |

Spiritual leader Mohanji urged students at Princeton University to redefine success through contentment rather than wealth, status or possessions, arguing that attachment and the illusion of ownership lie behind human stress.

Speaking on 2 October at Robertson Hall during a conversation titled “Beyond Stress and Success: Hindu Wisdom on Purpose and Contentment”, he addressed pressures facing high-achieving students and the challenge of finding meaningful careers.

Dr Vineet Chander, Princeton’s Assistant Dean of Hindu Life, said students conditioned to excel struggled with questions of fulfilment and their contribution to society.

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“Success for me is contentment or fulfilment,” Mohanji said, warning against comparing oneself with others. Failure, he argued, often teaches more than achievement, while relentless success can become addictive.

Drawing on over two decades in Middle Eastern shipping, including managing operations across five countries, Mohanji described improving efficiency through financially sustainable business units and prompt supplier payments.

When Chander questioned whether profitability conflicted with spirituality, Mohanji defended ethical enterprise, describing business as “a grand collaboration” founded on integrity rather than selfish gain.

On stress, his answer was unequivocal: “Ownership.” People, he said, become anxious by claiming control over possessions and outcomes despite controlling little about life itself.

He also cautioned against pursuing fashionable careers purely for money, invoking the Mahabharata’s Arjuna and Bhima to illustrate the importance of recognising strengths.

Discussing parental expectations, Mohanji argued that sacrifices made in anticipation of repayment were investments, potentially burdening children with unsuitable career choices.

He recommended contemplation, rather than following expectations, and suggested compassion and kindness as indicators of growth.

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Responding to audience questions, he acknowledged the financial uncertainty facing artists and advocated rehabilitation alongside safeguards for people who had caused serious harm.

Concluding the discussion, Mohanji returned to mortality and attachment. An 82-year lifespan, he observed, amounts to 30,000 days.

“Biggest delusion in life is ownership. We own nothing,” he said, encouraging the audience to pursue purpose without becoming captive to outcomes.