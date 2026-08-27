Maharashtra Government Steps Up Efforts To Ensure Safety Of Tourists Stranded In Nepal: Minister Of Tourism Shambhuraj Desai |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is making every possible effort to ensure the safety of tourists from the state who are stranded in Nepal amid the severe situation caused by flash floods. Seven tourists from Maharashtra are currently stranded in Nepal. Authorities have managed to establish contact with four of them, two each from Mumbai and Pune, and confirmed that all four are safe. Efforts are underway to establish contact with the remaining three tourists, the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Shri Shambhuraj Desai, said.

The state government has made a toll-free helpline 1070 and the State Control Room number 022-69107600 available for Maharashtra residents stranded in Nepal. The State Control Room is operating round the clock. Based on information received from citizens and their families, the authorities are co-ordinating with the concerned agencies and taking the necessary action.

Flash floods and landslides in Nepal have disrupted roads, bridges and communication networks in several areas, making it difficult to establish contact with stranded tourists. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra’s disaster management authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Information on citizens and tourists from Maharashtra currently in Nepal is being collected, and ongoing efforts are underway to assess their safety and provide assistance as needed.

The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Shri Shambhuraj Desai, has directed the concerned authorities to maintain continuous co-ordination and extend all necessary assistance to the stranded tourists. The Maharashtra Tourism Department, the Disaster Management Department, and the respective district administrations are working in close co-ordination to ensure that Maharashtra residents receive timely assistance during emergencies abroad.

In view of the seriousness of the situation in Nepal, citizens have been urged not to panic and to contact official authorities for assistance. They have also been advised not to believe or circulate unverified information or rumours. Information received from the families of stranded tourists is being verified by the concerned authorities, following which further assistance and rescue measures are being undertaken.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a large number of Indian citizens and tourists are stranded across Nepal following the flash floods. In response, the Maharashtra government is co-ordinating with the Central Government, the Indian Embassy and the concerned authorities in Nepal to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Maharashtra residents.

Establishing contact with the remaining three tourists and confirming their safety remains the state government’s top priority. The government machinery is working continuously to reach the stranded tourists and ensure that all possible assistance is provided to them, the Minister of Tourism, Shri Shambhuraj Desai, said.