Josh And Dailyhunt Unveil The ‘Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room’ A Digital Initiative To Embrace Collective Devotion

Josh And Dailyhunt Unveil The ‘Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room’ |

Josh, India’s fastest-growing and most engaged short-video app, and Dailyhunt, India’s #1 local language content discovery platform, proudly unveil the ‘Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room,’ a groundbreaking initiative, coinciding with the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir. As one of the largest platforms for virtual chanting, this serene space invites users to collectively engage in chanting spiritual mantras, focusing on devotion towards Shri Ram.

The Chant Room will see the first-ever digital chanting session of the “Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram” mantra being recited, celebrating Shri Ram. Users can recite the mantra 11, 108, or 1008 times, joining the virtual room for collective devotion. Upon completion, all participants will receive a personalised certificate marking their involvement in this historic event.

Audiences are welcome to join the Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room on Josh and explore a special page dedicated to Shri Ram. Users can enhance their experience by applying filters with themed backdrops and a curated playlist of songs dedicated to Shri Ram. Josh app users can also invite friends and family to join the chant room and participate in this historic event.

On Dailyhunt, users can enjoy a live-stream experience of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir via live feed. Users can immerse themselves in the event by exploring a variety of interactive widgets, including audio updates, podcasts, Ram Katha, and more.

Shri Ram Chant Room |

Shri Ram Mandir Event Filters (Image Courtesy: Josh) |

Dedicated Section on Shri Ram Mandir (Image Courtesy: Dailyhunt) |

Participation Certificate |

A Spokesperson from Josh said “The 'Shri Ram Mantra Chant Room' marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring new content and experiences to our community. This digital initiative, coinciding with the consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir, invites users to collectively engage in the spiritual practice of chanting the Shri Ram mantra and foster a sense of belonging and peace. We look forward to the community joining us in great numbers on our dedicated page on Josh and Dailyhunt, and be part of this historic event of collective devotion."

This initiative brings together over 1 million users nationwide, transcending geographical boundaries, and uniting hearts in a shared experience of faith and reverence.

Join the historic event here and to explore more, log in to Dailyhunt and Josh today!

