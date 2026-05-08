Indian Bank Pushes Retail & MSME Lending Growth, ₹1,048 Crore Sanctions Distributed Across Mumbai FGMO Region

Indian Bank organised a Mega RAM Disbursement and Outreach Camp across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. |

Mumbai: Indian Bank organised a Mega RAM Disbursement and Outreach Camp across its FGMO Mumbai network covering Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, as part of its efforts to strengthen lending growth and improve customer outreach.

The programme was conducted in the presence of the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Binod Kumar. The event was held in hybrid mode with participation from customers and bank officials both physically and virtually across different locations.

During the campaign, the bank distributed sanctions worth ₹1,048 crore under different Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments. Out of the total amount, the MSME segment received the largest share of ₹634 crore, showing the bank’s continued focus on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The bank said the initiative is part of its larger strategy to expand its presence in RAM sectors while promoting customer-focused banking services and inclusive growth. It also aims to support economic development by improving access to credit for individuals, farmers and businesses.

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Addressing customers and officials during the event, the MD and CEO highlighted the importance of timely credit support to the retail, agriculture and MSME sectors, which play a major role in employment generation and economic activity in the country. He also spoke about various initiatives being undertaken by the bank to improve services in these segments.

The MD and CEO interacted with customers present at the venue as well as participants connected virtually from different zones. He appreciated the trust shown by customers and praised bank staff and branches for taking banking services closer to people through outreach programmes.

Indian Bank said the successful campaign has created a positive beginning for FY27 and reaffirmed its commitment towards customer engagement, business growth and relationship-based banking initiatives.