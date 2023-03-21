Gully Classes Foundation kids receive special mention at dance Competition organised by NSS Unit of IIT Bombay | GCF

Gully Classes Foundation's (GCF) Boys Group Dance performance was recognised as a Special Mention among 14 Group Dance performances by the NSS Unit of IIT Bombay under the project ABHINAY. The foundation's kids had participated in a group dance competition organised by the NSS.

The GCF said that their kids learned their dance routine from YouTube under the guidance of the GCF team for which they were immensely proud.

The GCF Boys Group Dance performance was a blend of contemporary and traditional dance styles. The kids demonstrated excellent coordination and synchronisation in their movements, leaving the audience and judges spellbound.



Thanking the event organisers for providing the kids with this opportunity, Gully Classes Foundation said that while they continuously ensure quality education along with extracurricular activities to underprivileged kids, this recognition is a testament to their commitment.



The team representing GCF at the event consisted of Abdul Munaf - Founder & Director of GCF, Nilam Gawli, Zeba Khan, Anupam Ranjan, Anam Khan, and Mohsin Ansari. The kids included, Shahid Shaikh, Adnan Shaikh & Ahad Khan.



Abdul Munaf said, "As the founder of GCF, I am immensely proud of our kids' achievements, and they can achieve anything they set their minds to with dedication and hard work. Our foundation is committed to providing more such opportunities to our kids, and we hope to see them continue to excel."

