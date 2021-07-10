Genesis Global School declares results of IB Diploma Programme

Leading International Day & Residential School in Noida, Genesis Global School (GGS), declared their IB Diploma Programme results for the Batch of 2021 today. IB is a global standard academic programme run by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO).

The school recorded impressive performances with the highest being 43/ 45 points scored by Aditya Arjun Anibha, while three more students- Mohammad Shihab, Aditya Pratap Singh and Amar Mohindra scored 40 points and above. The batch average stood at 34 points.

A minimum of 24 points is required to accomplish an IB diploma while 45 points are the maximum one can score. The IB Diploma Programme is a great facilitator of getting admissions in the World’s leading universities.

Highlights of the IB Diploma Programme results 2021:

Physics HL- Aditya Arjun Anibha, Aditya Pratap Singh, Amar Mohindra, Rishi Raj Kataria

Mathematics AA HL- Aditya Arjun Anibha, Mohammad Shihab, Aditya Pratap Singh

Mathematics AI HL- Jai Vardhan Baid

Biology HL- Mohammad Shihab

Chemistry HL- Aditya Arjun Anibha, Mohammad Shihab

Economics HL- Kush Agarwal

Economics SL- Aditya Arjun Anibha

Business Management HL- Abhinav Kishan Agarwal, Reeva Jain

English SL- Aditya Arjun Anibha

History SL- Amar Mohindra

Design Technology HL- Amar Mohindra

Hindi SL- Abhinav Kishan Agarwal

Hindi HL- Sadhvi Agarwal

French SL- Aditya Arjun Anibha

Introduced in 2014 at Genesis Global School, the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) is one of the most rigorous & challenging pre-university programmes worldwide. Under the ambit of this programme, the school offers a plethora of subject choices along with a wide range of co-curricular activities to its students.

Over the years, Genesis Global School Alumni have been well placed into leading universities across the world such as UCLA, UT, British Columbia, University of Waterloo amongst others.

