Gender In Indian Ads: IAA Voice Of Change And UNICEF Midline Study Shows Progress In Gender Portrayal

Indian advertising has made measurable progress in how it portrays women and men since 2021, according to the India Advertising Midline Study: Gender Representation and Inclusion Trends, unveiled by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and knowledge partner UNICEF at the IAA Voice of Change Roundtable in Mumbai, on 7th July.

IAA Voice of Change is IAA India’s flagship gender-sensitisation initiative dedicated to advancing equitable and authentic representation in advertising and media. Manifest joined the IAA Voice of Change initiative as its Cause Partner.

The study, conducted by research organisation Geena Davis Institute (GDI) – that researches and works on gender representation in media – analysed gender portrayal across the 1,000 most-viewed multilingual Indian advertisements on television and digital platforms, benchmarked against the 2021 baseline.

More than 80 industry leaders from brands, agencies, the creative community and academia, attended the roundtable, which opened with the unveiling of the study, followed by a panel discussion and fireside chat.

The report presented by UNICEF found that gender gaps have narrowed across several indicators, including increased representation of women in professional roles, fewer sexualised portrayals, and more balanced depictions of domestic responsibilities. However, gaps remain, particularly in leadership portrayals, workplace representation, and inclusion of diverse identities, highlighting areas where continued efforts to create more equitable representation are needed.

Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute, underlined the shared responsibility of the advertising industry in driving this change. “Progress in gender representation is possible, but it is not inevitable. Advertisers have a unique opportunity and responsibility to create stories that expand possibilities rather than reinforce limitations. Inclusive representation doesn't just reflect culture; it helps shape it.”

Bo Beiskjaer, Chief Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships, UNICEF, said, "The Voice of Change platform demonstrates what is possible when we build meaningful bridges between creativity and business leadership, and evidence. It shows that partnerships grounded in evidence, shared purpose, and sustained engagement can drive lasting change. By fostering more equal, diverse, and representative media, we do more than improve advertising. We influence how children see themselves, their opportunities, and their place in the world. That is not only good for society; it is increasingly good for business as well.”

The panel comprised Puneeth Bekal, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Securities; Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO, Fundamental; Aahana Kumra, Actor, Entrepreneur, and Founder, Working Panda Films; and Sanjay Singh, Chief, UNICEF Maharashtra, who discussed the research aligned with their own professional experience, the experiences and perspectives on representation. The discussion explored the challenges that continue to shape the advertising landscape, practical ways the industry can move forward, the business value of inclusive storytelling, and the road ahead for the industry. The session was moderated by Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter.

The roundtable closed with a fireside chat between Megha Tata, Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, and Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO, BBDO India. Paul reflected on his creative journey, including campaigns such as Share The Load and Touch the Pickle, and how purpose-led creativity has challenged stereotypes and shaped culture.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, pointed to the role of data in sustaining momentum. “Every creative choice is an opportunity to challenge stereotypes rather than reinforce them. We are convinced that with these data driven insights, the IAA Voice of Change movement will continue to inspire all stakeholders to create narratives that are more authentic, gender balanced and mindful, ones that meet business objectives and shape a more inclusive society.”

Megha Tata, Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, reflected on the collective intent the roundtable surfaced. “What gives me confidence is seeing how many leaders genuinely believe in the power of more inclusive storytelling. The progress we've seen tells us that conversations like these do make a difference, and I hope Voice of Change continues to inspire the industry to make inclusion part of every creative journey.”

The Midline Study marks the start of the next phase of the IAA Voice of Change movement, which welcomes Manifest – a media platform for India's advertising and marketing industry – as its new Cause Partner. Agency roadshows and roundtables across India will follow, engaging brand custodians, agencies, advertisers, creative leaders and content creators to build on this momentum and push for more inclusive advertising.

The complete India Advertising Midline Study: Gender Representation and Inclusion Trends report is available at: https://iaaindiachapter.org/event/iaa-voice-of-change-is-iaa-indias-flagship-gender-sensitisation/

About UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.