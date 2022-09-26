Four Pillars Media Agency honored with Indian Achievers Award 2022

Four Pillars Media Agency - Managing Partner - Anuj Tosniwal has been honored with the prestigious ‘Brand Impact Award 2022’ by the Indian Achievers’ Forum in recognition of his outstanding professional achievement and creation of value-based brand impact.

Established with a team of four people in 2020, Four Pillars Media Agency, under the leadership of its managing director Anuj Tosniwal, is a family of 20 people. The company serves in over 15 industries, three countries, 13 states and 24 different cities in less than 24 months of its existence.

The company has defined a contemporary way of marketing and getting substantial results over the conventional methodology keeping focus on building the brands of tomorrow. With advertising and branding as their central focus, they work around all aspects of making a company, the brand it dreams of becoming.

Four Pillars Media Agency has created multiple design strategies for clients across industries, most prominently Jewelry, Food, Lifestyle, Rocks, Marbles, Events, Education, and Finance, among others.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Anuj Tosniwal said, “We are highly motivated after receiving the most prestigious award from the Indian Achievers’ Forum. Four Pillars Media Agency brings you an opportunity to tune in with us today as a Client and be out to the world tomorrow as a Brand.”

"We listen to your requirements, design your imagination into reality, and develop brand experiences that drive business success," Anuj Tosniwal continued. "We are a dedicated young group of professionals who are always up to date on the latest trends, which allows us to design out-of-the-box solutions to accomplish our deliverables."

From providing scalable solutions for outstanding recognition in the digital world to creating the digital existence of an idea that can be a strategic business, the company understands that each client's needs are unique and thus offers flexible business models to get the best offer bringing them the best results.

