First Ever TEDxMithibaiCollege Announces Speaker Line-up for 2022 Event

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, DATE OF RELEASE– TEDxMithibaiCollege will take place on 16th February 2022 at Mukesh Patel Auditorium from 11:00 AM to 5:00PM. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of “It’s not Rocket Science”.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

TEDxMithibaiCollege believes in the “Simplicity of Work”. Our event focuses on the common misconceptions students have on a variety of topics in different fields which either demotivates them from pursuing something they like or sends them spiraling into something they didn’t want. Through the diversity we can offer through our TEDx event, we would like to cover topics like business, health, society, and more to clear these misconceptions that students have and bring light to ideas or experiences which can help them understand the dynamics of these areas.

“Important decisions need not be impossible to figure- life is not rocket science.”- Head Curator, Jesal Sheth

Speakers at TEDxMithibaiCollege include:

● Ankur Warikoo – A serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, online educator and content creator

● Darasing Khurana– An actor or a model but also a brand ambassador for a blood stem cell donors registry and a global peace ambassador

● Mario Nawfal– A business mastermind, NFT genius and super investor

And many more

For more information about TEDxMithibaiCollege, please visit https://tedxmithibaicollege.org/team/

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California almost 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes on a diverse mix of topics. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Isabel Allende and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The TED2014 Conference takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia, along with the TEDActive simulcast in neighboring Whistler. TEDGlobal 2014 will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; and TEDBooks, short e-books on powerful ideas. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world get help translating their wishes into action; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, or on Facebook at http:// www.facebook.com/TED

For information about TED's upcoming conferences, visit http://www.ted.com/ registration

About TEDxMithibaiCollege

This is the very first TEDx event to be hosted by TEDxMithibaiCollege, and we here share the mission of TED. We will provide a platform to a diverse range of speakers from various fields who we know will bring a wave of change in our community for better.

To begin a movement of new ideas, we held pre-event workshops such as a fun fair with a bonsai tree because our brains are like bonsai trees, growing around our private versions of reality, an “ideas worth sharing” wall, books stalls to inspire the habit of reading and many others. Another event was a spotlight event- a platform for people to express themselves using various types of performing art forms.

We at TEDxMithibaiCollege believe that every person who has the right help can turn the biggest mountains into the smallest stones.

You can know more about TEDxMithibaiCollege from our Linkedin account https://www.linkedin.com/company/tedxmithibaicollege/ and Instagram account

https://www.instagram.com/tedxmithibaicollege/

To buy the tickets register-

https://forms.gle/RJytZciemn9qkvHc7

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:05 PM IST