Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India felicitated Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion of Europe Day 2022

Europe Day commemorates the foundation of the European Union and celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The year 2022 happen to be the EU-India 60th year of illustrious partnership, And, the celebration goes to acclaim 28 EU countries' glorious and strong relationship with India, which has been a practical and highly effective forum to assess ongoing cooperation, set ambitious goals for further deepening of EU-India relations, and launch new initiatives and activities.

Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his keynote address said India stands always for Peace, Harmony and we see, in the present times, peace seems to endangered because there is competition or rather mad rat race for power.

Europe is a key partner to India in many fields, in cultural, defence and in almost every field. He mentioned that we are very lucky and our friends are also very lucky since our leader has got a vision, not only about India but about the whole world. In a free aspect, Modiji has got a command and he is taking India towards a New India, a vibrant India. A vibrant India is not only for India but this Vibrant India is needed for the whole world. This type of events and congregations should happen often, specifically in Mumbai because it is our financial capital and all our corporates, head offices are here in Mumbai. So we have got the opportunity with the Consul Generals here and other office bearers of other countries, the European countries come together, talk together and discuss to find solutions and progress further to enhance our trade, FTA talks which can be done here in Mumbai.

Later he congratulated the Chambers and gave his best wishes and said that this is the time we not only think about trade but also about other fields like culture, education and other fields where we can associate which each other.

The event saw a huge participation of Consul Generals of EU Members States and Non-Member States and senior representatives of European and Indian Companies. Mrs. Renita Bhaskar, Minister Counsellor- Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Delegation of the European Union to India was the Guest of Honour and Mr Jean‐Marc Sere‐Charlet, Consul General Consulate General of France in Bombay represented France as a EU Presidency.

Mr Jean‐Marc Sere‐Charlet said, "It is a very important year as it is 75th Independence year to India, 75th year of diplomatic anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and India. This year also marks the 60th year of diplomatic relations between EU and India." He continued by mentioning that the last two years and three months have been dramatically marked as difficult times for Europe and for the World. We all know that there is an ongoing public health crisis which has greatly affected us for than two years, But the marking event is brutal attack of Russia in Europe against a sovereign country which is Ukraine.

EU is one of India’s largest trade partner. It also remains one of the attractive places for foreign investment. France has been ranked first for foreign investment in Europe. He further mentioned “We would be happier if Indian companies invest in Europe more. There is an external factor which maybe positive for Indian companies to join European soil, which is the Brexit effect”.

Mrs. Renita Bhaskar, Minister Counsellor- Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Delegation of the European Union to India said “the timing of EU Day in Mumbai couldn’t have been more opportune because the EU and India are inching very close to the launch of an FTA, an investment negotiation that will soon take off.” The EU has been a partner to India in its development and modernisation path in the last 60 years, since 1962.

EU’s investment in Brazil is almost four times of what we invest in India. Similarly, Indian investors also represent only a tiny percentage of FDI flows in EU, so there is scope of increase in both the direction. EU is one of the world’s largest trading block and accounts 16% of global imports and global exports and Europe is one of largest investor for about 80 countries in the world. She also spoke about the Global gateway, aimed to reduce the global investment gap. This means that EU Institutions, EU member states, the EU private sector will together jointly mobilize up to 300 Bn Euros of investment across the world.

Mr. Manish Bhatnagar, President of EU Chambers welcomed the guests and highlighted the positive developments and series of dynamic measures taken up by European Union and India. As far as trade and investment ties are concerned, India is the second largest populous state and largest democracy in the world. With an annual GDP growth rate in excess of 7% for over a decade. India is the sixth-largest economy in the world. He also mentioned about the recent meeting of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ms. Ursula von der Leyen and said the strategic coordination mechanism will allow both partners to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India.

He also highlighted the multifarious activities of the Chambers.

Dr. Renu Shome, the Director of EU Chambers formally proposed a vote of thanks by mentioning all present members, diplomats , representatives of European & Indian companies and sponsors. The event was followed by the enlightening programme showcasing EU & India culture choreographed by Sandip Soparrkar.