West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC's Poll Consultant I-PAC Accuses BJP Of Fakery

TMC's poll consultant I-PAC accused BJP of fakery claiming that the party is using fake surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up.
On Wednesday, I-PAC took to twitter to call out the survey which is circulating on social media. They wrote "facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!!"
"In I-PAC, no one uses desktops so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey / reports," the post further read.
The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.
Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.
In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.
Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
