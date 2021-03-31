West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC's Poll Consultant I-PAC Accuses BJP Of Fakery

TMC's poll consultant I-PAC accused BJP of fakery claiming that the party is using fake surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up.

On Wednesday, I-PAC took to twitter to call out the survey which is circulating on social media. They wrote "facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!!"

"In I-PAC, no one uses desktops so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey / reports," the post further read.