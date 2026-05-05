VD Satheesan Reportedly Meets NDA Leaders In Karnataka Ahead Of Kerala Poll Results | VIDEO

Congress leader VD Satheesan | X @ANI

There is suspicion surrounding the secret chartered flight journey undertaken by Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. Local media reported that he travelled by a special aircraft to Karnataka to attend a reception hosted by leaders of the BJP ally JD(S).

In Mangaluru, V.D. Satheesan reportedly met JD(S) leaders who are allegedly, both covertly and overtly, involved in attempts to destabilise the Congress-led Karnataka government.

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There are also reports that he did not inform the Karnataka Congress leadership about his visit. Normally, when a senior leader from one state visits another, it is customary to inform the local leadership—but Satheesan kept the visit confidential.

The Karnataka Congress leadership came to know about the visit only after photos from the meeting surfaced. The incident has been reported on social media by Megh Updates on X citing local media.

There are also allegations that Satheesan travelled from Kochi to Mangaluru along with K. Rejikumar. Rejikumar has been questioned by the Special Investigation Team in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Satheesan had earlier brought Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala and raised slogans about “gold theft” during elections, is reportedly now seen associating with someone under suspicion in the same case.

The documents appear to be passenger manifests for a chartered flight dated May 1, 2026, and list V.D. Satheesan among the two passengers on board. His name is recorded alongside K. Rejikumar, indicating both were scheduled to travel on the same flight from Kochi to Mangaluru.