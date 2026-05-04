Kerala Assembly Election Result 2026: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Wins From Dharmadam Constituency By 19,247 Votes | File Photo

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan won from the Dharmadam constituency by a margin of 19,247 votes, securing 85,614 votes as the counting in the constituency concluded. Despite early trends showing him trailing, the CPI(M) leader made a comeback to retain his stronghold.

Dharmadam Constituency Numbers

According to the Election Commission data, after the total 15 rounds of counting, Vijayan won with 85,614 votes, while Congress candidate VP Abdul Rasheed lost as he secured 66,367 votes. Vijayan was trailing in Dharmadom until the sixth round of counting.

Other candidates in the fray were BJP's K.Ranjith, and two independent candidates, Vadi Hareendran and Vijayan Kunhiraman. Of these, the BJP got 18,555 votes, Hareendran got 193 votes, Kunhiraman got 117 votes, while 813 were NOTA. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Vijayan had won from Dharmadom with a margin of over 45,000 votes.

Though Vijayan won from his constituency, his party suffered a severe setback in the Kerala Assembly elections. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has secured victory in the 140-member Keralam assembly. According to Election Comission website, Congress won with 63 seats. UDF won the state after 10 years, ousting the Left Democratic Alliance from power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated UDF leaders and workers for the alliance's victory in the Kerala assembly polls and said he looked forward to visiting the state soon. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also thanked people of the state for expressing faith in the Congress-led alliance.

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"Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign," he said.

"As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he added.