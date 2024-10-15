Time To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30

Our design demonstrates the fundamental technological tenet of being "built like a car." |

Harmony occurs when appearances reflect personality. T30 draws inspiration from nature, specifically from raptors, which are characterized as intelligent, nimble, and agile animals. |

Their performance-enhancing form factor served as inspiration for our motorcycle's unique C Line and tailbone. |

T30's natural corners and contours make it stand out. A high-end car's flushed surface is teased by the large seamless panels. |

Raptor's characteristics were condensed into the fundamental components of our motorcycle's design. |

The only motorcycle in India that is compatible with CCS2 car charging stations is the Raptee.HV T30. |