 Time To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30
e-Paper Get App
HomePhoto-galleryTime To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30

Time To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Our design demonstrates the fundamental technological tenet of being

Our design demonstrates the fundamental technological tenet of being "built like a car." |

Harmony occurs when appearances reflect personality. T30 draws inspiration from nature, specifically from raptors, which are characterized as intelligent, nimble, and agile animals.

Harmony occurs when appearances reflect personality. T30 draws inspiration from nature, specifically from raptors, which are characterized as intelligent, nimble, and agile animals. |

Their performance-enhancing form factor served as inspiration for our motorcycle's unique C Line and tailbone.

Their performance-enhancing form factor served as inspiration for our motorcycle's unique C Line and tailbone. |

T30's natural corners and contours make it stand out. A high-end car's flushed surface is teased by the large seamless panels.

T30's natural corners and contours make it stand out. A high-end car's flushed surface is teased by the large seamless panels. |

Raptor's characteristics were condensed into the fundamental components of our motorcycle's design.

Raptor's characteristics were condensed into the fundamental components of our motorcycle's design. |

The only motorcycle in India that is compatible with CCS2 car charging stations is the Raptee.HV T30.

The only motorcycle in India that is compatible with CCS2 car charging stations is the Raptee.HV T30. |

Read Also
The First Micro Car Built Like A Car: Microlino
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW