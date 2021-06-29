Photo

Updated on

Srinagar: Two militants, including arrested LeT commander, killed in encounter; see photos

By FPJ Web Desk

A Kashmiri boy stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
A Kashmiri boy stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

A day after his arrest, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar and a Pakistani national were killed in an encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Abrar -- a top commander of LeT involved in many killings -- was arrested during checking of vehicles at Parimpora on Monday and put on sustained interrogation.

The LeT commander disclosed the location where he had kept his AK-47 rifle in Maloora locality, the spokesman said.

There was a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on highways. Hence, few joint checkposts of JK Police and CRPF were placed along the highway, he said.

"On Parimpora naka (checkpost), a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The police party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken into police custody. After taking off his mask, it was identified that he was terrorist Abrar, a top LeT commander," the spokesman said.

He said a pistol and some hand grenades were recovered from Abrar's possession.

From there, Abrar was taken to the house to recover the weapon (AK 47 rifle) after cordoning off the suspect's house, the spokesman said, adding that the party was entering the house when one of his associates, a Pakistani terrorist hiding inside the premises, fired at the party.

In the initial round of fire, 3 CRPF personnel were injured and Abrar accompanying the search party also got wounded, the spokesman said.

"In the ensuing gunfire, the foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralised and Abrar also got killed. Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunitions were recovered from the site," he added.

The spokesman said Abrar was involved in several killings of security force personnel.

Kashmiri villagers assess the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Kashmiri villagers assess the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Bullets and bullet shells left at the house damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Bullets and bullet shells left at the house damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A Kashmiri boy stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
A Kashmiri boy stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Army soldiers stand guard outside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Army soldiers stand guard outside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri children's stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Kashmiri children's stands next to the bullet-ridden wall inside the house that was damaged during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri villagers gathered around a damaged house where a gun-battle occured between suspected militants and government forces in the Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
Kashmiri villagers gathered around a damaged house where a gun-battle occured between suspected militants and government forces in the Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A soldier stands outside the damaged house where a gun-battle took place between suspected militants and government forces in the Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
A soldier stands outside the damaged house where a gun-battle took place between suspected militants and government forces in the Maloora locality on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

With inputs from PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in