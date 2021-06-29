Jammu and Kashmir: Top LeT commander, Pakistani terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A Pakistani terrorist and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday morning.

While speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar said, "Both terrorists have been killed in Srinagar encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police had a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on the highway. Keeping in view the seriousness of the input, a few joint nakas of JKP and CRPF were placed along the highway."

"On Parimpora naka, a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The Naka party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken to the police station wherein after taking off his mask, it was identified that one was a terrorist Abrar, a top LeT commander," said IGP Kumar.

IGP Kumar said, "He was put to joint interrogation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army. One pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession. On sustained interrogation by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF and Army, he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Malhoora. Thereafter, he was taken to that house to recover the weapon. When the party was entering the house to recover the alleged weapon, one of his associate (a foreign terrorist about whom he didn't disclose anything) hiding inside the house fired at the party."

"In the initial firing, 3 CRPF personnel got injured and the said terrorist Abrar accompanying the search party got hit. The injured SF personnel were evacuated and the rest of the party took position and called for reinforcement. The house was cordoned immediately by an additional component of JKP, CRPF and Army and the fire was further retaliated. In the ensuing gun fire, a foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralised and Abrar also got killed. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site. It is pertinent to mention that terrorist Abrar was involved in several killings of SFs and civilians along with other terrorists," the official said.