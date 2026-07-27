 Shravan 2026: Essential Dos And Dont's To Follow In The Holy Month Of Sawan
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Shravan 2026: Essential Dos And Dont's To Follow In The Holy Month Of Sawan

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 27, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Shravan 2026: Essential Dos And Dont's To Follow In The Holy Month Of Sawan
Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this auspicious occasion, know some essential dos and don'ts to follow during this holy month.

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this auspicious occasion, know some essential dos and don'ts to follow during this holy month. |

Dos: Offer water, milk, bel leaves (bilva patra), dhatura, and white flowers to the Shiva Lingam while chanting

Dos: Offer water, milk, bel leaves (bilva patra), dhatura, and white flowers to the Shiva Lingam while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya." |

Don'ts: Avoid consuming meat, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian foods.

Don'ts: Avoid consuming meat, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian foods. |

Observe fasts on Mondays (Shravan Somwar) or throughout the month as a mark of devotion.

Observe fasts on Mondays (Shravan Somwar) or throughout the month as a mark of devotion. |

Dos: Practice patience, kindness, and self-control is considered an important aspect of the holy month.

Dos: Practice patience, kindness, and self-control is considered an important aspect of the holy month. |

Don'ts: Avoid using onion, garlic, and overly spicy or processed foods while observing Shravan rituals.

Don'ts: Avoid using onion, garlic, and overly spicy or processed foods while observing Shravan rituals. |

Dos: Follow a sattvic lifestyle, wake up early, keep your surroundings clean, and focus on prayer and meditation.

Dos: Follow a sattvic lifestyle, wake up early, keep your surroundings clean, and focus on prayer and meditation. |

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Shravan 2026: When Does The Holy Month Of Lord Shiva Begin? Check Dates And Significance

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