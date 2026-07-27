Shravan 2026: Essential Dos And Dont's To Follow In The Holy Month Of Sawan

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this auspicious occasion, know some essential dos and don'ts to follow during this holy month. |

Dos: Offer water, milk, bel leaves (bilva patra), dhatura, and white flowers to the Shiva Lingam while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya." |

Don'ts: Avoid consuming meat, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian foods. |

Observe fasts on Mondays (Shravan Somwar) or throughout the month as a mark of devotion. |

Dos: Practice patience, kindness, and self-control is considered an important aspect of the holy month. |

Don'ts: Avoid using onion, garlic, and overly spicy or processed foods while observing Shravan rituals. |