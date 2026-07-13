Shravan 2026: When Does The Holy Month Of Lord Shiva Begin? Check Dates And Significance

Shravan 2026 |

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan falls between July and August and holds deep historical and religious importance in Hinduism. The month of Sawan (also known as Shravan) is considered one of the most auspicious periods, especially for the devotees of Lord Shiva. One of the important days during this holy month is Monday, called Sawan Somwar. Here's everything you need to know about this auspicious month. In 2026, the holy month is set to be observed from Thursday, July 30, and will continue until Rakshabandhan.

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Shravan 2026 dates

The dates of Shravan vary across India because different regions follow different Hindu calendars. According to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar, Shravan begins on July 30, 2026, and ends on August 28, 2026. This holy month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe strict rules during Shravan, including the Shravan vrat. Even those who do not observe the fast abstain from non-vegetarian food items, alcohol, cigarettes, and more.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat |

What is Sawan Somvaar Vrat

Sawan Somvaar Vrat is a ritual fast that is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva on every Monday during the Shravan month. Mondays are already considered sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva, and their spiritual importance increases during this holy period. During this auspicious period, devotees observe a partial or complete fast, visit Shiva temples, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga) with milk, honey, Dhatura, Belpatra, and water, and chant Lord Shiva mantras.

Significance of Sawan Somvaar Vrat

The Sawan Somvaar Vrat is believed to bring peace, prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of wishes. It is especially significant for unmarried women, who observe the fast to seek an ideal life partner, much like Goddess Parvati did to win Lord Shiva's heart. Married couples also observe this vrat for a happy and harmonious married life. Devotees believe that observing the Sawan Somvaar fast with true devotion helps in gaining Lord Shiva's blessings and removes negative energies and obstacles from life.