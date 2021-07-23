Maharashtra: NDRF, Indian navy rescue people from flood-hit areas; see photos & videos

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Friday shifted people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations. Several parts of the state are facing floods due to incessant rainfall.

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai has also mobilised flood rescue teams and helicopters to provide assistance to the state for rescuing those marooned in flood-hit areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri, defence officials said here on Friday.

Following a request by Maharashtra Government, seven naval rescue teams reached Raigad and Ratnagiri districts by road.

The navy is also taking up the airlift of marooned people from Poland in Raigad for which a Seaking 42C helicopter departed from the INS Shikra early today.

Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment, should the need arise, said a navy spokesperson.

At least nine persons were killed as unprecedented torrential rains pounded the coastal and western Maharashtra for the past 36 hours.

Several towns and villages in Raigad, Ratnagiri have been flooded, marooning thousands and over two dozen villages were completely cut off from the rest of the state.