In Videos and Photos: PM Modi shares glimpses of Kashi Vishwanath corridor ahead of inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter to share glimpses of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project at Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, that he will inaugurate on December 13.

The multi-crore corridor project was designed by Bhimal Patel, the architect behind the proposed Central Vista redevelopment project.

Known to be Prime Minister's dream project this corridor will shorten the period and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.





Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:10 PM IST