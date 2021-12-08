Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: BJP lines up events, cleanliness campaign across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: BJP state unit has lined up a number of programmes to mark the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate the newly developed corridor to the nation on December 13. To mark the occasion a month-long programmes will be organised in Uttar Pradesh as well as in other parts of the country, specially on BJP-ruling states, said BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani, while talking to the media, here on Wednesday. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is 50-feet-wide, will connect the ancient jyotirlinga temple to the famed ghats of Varanasi.

On December 13, cleanliness programmes will be carried out at religious places, temples and ashrams, informed Sabnani. In the drive the party members of parliament, MLAs, other party office bearers will be going to participate. In Madhya Pradesh, the PM’s programme will be telecast at 1070 Mandals and 57 organisational headquarters. The screen will be installed at major Lord Shiva temples in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:59 PM IST