e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight: Maharshtra govt order Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:45 PM IST

In Pics: Thousands attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in J&K's Srinagar

Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered to attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations at at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.


Kashmiri Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Thousands attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in J&K's Srinagar | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: Netizens share warm wishes as they pay tributes to Prophet Muhammad on his...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal