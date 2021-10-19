In Pics: Thousands attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in J&K's Srinagar

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered to attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations at at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.



Kashmiri Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

Thousands attend Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in J&K's Srinagar | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:45 PM IST