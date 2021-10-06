In Photos: India gears up for Navratri 2021; idol-makers await devotees in workshops

The festival of Navratri is just around the corner and festive vibes can already be felt in the air.

Navratri is the official beginning of festivities in India. It is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April).

This year's Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. Celebrations include worshipping nine Goddesses in nine days, stage/ pandal decorations, chanting of the scriptures of Hinduism and more.

Here's a look at how artisans are preparing for Navratri 2021.

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | BL Soni

Artists works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | BL Soni

Artists rehearse traditional Gujarati Garba for the upcoming Navratri festival celebrations, in Surat on Tuesday. | ANI

Artists rehearse traditional Gujarati Garba dance for the upcoming Navratri festival celebrations, in Surat on Tuesday. | ANI

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | AFP

An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | AFP

An artisan walks past idols of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | AFP

An artisan covers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga with a plastic sheet at a workshop ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, in Mumbai on October 5, 2021. | AFP

A boy looks on at a clay idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop, ahead of the Navratri festival, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | PTI

A clay idol of the Hindu goddess Durga kept on display at a workshop, ahead of the Navratri festival, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | ANI

Clay idols of the Hindu goddess Durga kept on display at a workshop, ahead of the Navratri festival, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | ANI

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:40 PM IST