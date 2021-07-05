Photo

In Photos: Fireworks light up the night sky as Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day

By FPJ Web Desk

Visitors watch the Independence Day fireworks display near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.
On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Americans marked their nation’s 245th independence day with fireworks, hotdogs, and marching bands. While the fear of Delta plus variant of the Coronavirus still looms, people across AMerica gathered in large numbers to celebrate the day.

"Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together," Biden declared Sunday as he hosted more than 1,000 guests for a July Fourth celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.

The White House encouraged gatherings and fireworks displays all around the country to mark the nation's "independence" from the virus.

Here's a look at how the United States of America lit up while observing its independence day.

People fill the National Mall to watch the Independence Day celebrations on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.
People fill the National Mall to watch the fireworks display during Independence Day celebrations on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.
People fill the National Mall to watch the fireworks display during Independence Day celebrations on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden (L), First Lady Jill Biden (C), daughter Ashley Biden (R) and granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2nd L) and Naomi Biden pose for a selfie during Independence Day celebrations at the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2021.
The Empire State Building lights up with fireworks launched from the 72nd, 86th, and 103rd floors on July 4, 2021, to go along with the 2021 Macys 4th Of July Fireworks Show in New York City to mark Independence Day.
An aerial view shows people gathering on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border to watch the Independence Day fireworks being shot on the other side on the San Diego Bay, from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state on July 4, 2021.
Visitors watch the Independence Day fireworks display near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.
People gather on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border to watch the Independence Day fireworks being shot on the other side on the San Diego Bay, from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state on July 4, 2021.
Children show off their freshly painted faces while celebrating Independence Day on July 04, 2021 in Sweetwater, Tennessee.
People sit in chairs to observe a 4th of July parade on July 4, 2021 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Americans are resuming the celebrations of Independence Day as the COVID-19 pandemic lessens in severity.
