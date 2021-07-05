In Photos: Fireworks light up the night sky as Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Americans marked their nation’s 245th independence day with fireworks, hotdogs, and marching bands. While the fear of Delta plus variant of the Coronavirus still looms, people across AMerica gathered in large numbers to celebrate the day.

"Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together," Biden declared Sunday as he hosted more than 1,000 guests for a July Fourth celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.

The White House encouraged gatherings and fireworks displays all around the country to mark the nation's "independence" from the virus.

Here's a look at how the United States of America lit up while observing its independence day.