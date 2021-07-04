Photo

'BJP's achche din are now proving to be costly din': Youth Congress workers protest against LPG price hike in Delhi; see photos

By FPJ Web Desk

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters stage a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry in the national capital against a hike of Rs 25.5 per Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder.

Hundreds of Delhi IYC activists assembled outside the Petroleum Ministry with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to the media, IYC National President Srinivas BV said, "The people of the country are seeking liberation from the 'expensive days' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government."

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, the IYC leader said the BJP's 'achche din' are now proving to be 'costly din'.

"Poor people are facing the brunt of inflation while buying LPG. The countrymen are compulsorily paying the price of so called 'acche din' by buying expensive items. They want freedom from such so-called 'acche din'," he added.

"During the current BJP government's tenure, the prices of gas cylinders have increased more than double as compared to the Manmohan Singh government," he added.

The price of the LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 25.50, with this the price of the cylinder in Delhi has now gone up to Rs 834.50, he added. At the same time, the price of commercial cylinders has also increased by Rs 76.50.

Here's a look at the protest:

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters stage a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters stage a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Security personnel detain the supporters of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Security personnel detain the supporters of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
An activist of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) party shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, outside the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in New Delhi on July 3, 2021
Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) party hold a large Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder cutout while shouting slogans during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel and LPG, outside the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in New Delhi on July 3, 2021.
Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) party hold Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders cutouts and placards while shouting slogans during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel and LPG, outside the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in New Delhi on July 3, 2021.
Security personnel stand guard as activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) party (not seen) shout slogans during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, outside the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in New Delhi on July 3, 2021.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) supporters stage a protest against the hike in fuel prices outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.
