'BJP's achche din are now proving to be costly din': Youth Congress workers protest against LPG price hike in Delhi; see photos

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry in the national capital against a hike of Rs 25.5 per Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder.

Hundreds of Delhi IYC activists assembled outside the Petroleum Ministry with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to the media, IYC National President Srinivas BV said, "The people of the country are seeking liberation from the 'expensive days' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government."

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, the IYC leader said the BJP's 'achche din' are now proving to be 'costly din'.

"Poor people are facing the brunt of inflation while buying LPG. The countrymen are compulsorily paying the price of so called 'acche din' by buying expensive items. They want freedom from such so-called 'acche din'," he added.

"During the current BJP government's tenure, the prices of gas cylinders have increased more than double as compared to the Manmohan Singh government," he added.

The price of the LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 25.50, with this the price of the cylinder in Delhi has now gone up to Rs 834.50, he added. At the same time, the price of commercial cylinders has also increased by Rs 76.50.

