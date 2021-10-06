In Photos: Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal pay ode to farmers' protests, CM Mamata Banerjee

The occasion of Mahalaya holds special significance for Bengal and Bengalis. For many years, in most Bengali homes, a ritual is performed on this day to welcome the mother Goddess by listening to the Mahishasurmardini composition on the radio.

Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

After Mahalaya, Bengalis across the country start the celebration of Durga Puja with full fanfare. Pratipada Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated on the very next day. It is believed that on this day, Maa Durga comes to her maternal home with her children from Mount Kailash and stays for 10 days. Durga Puja begins on the seventh day of Mahalaya and ends on the day of Dashami.

According to Hindu mythology, when everyone failed to fight a demon named Mahishasura, all the gods and goddesses created Maa Durga for his destruction. Goddess Durga attacked Mahishasura and fought for nine days and killed him on the tenth day. On this occasion, ten days festival Durga Puja is celebrated and the tenth day is known as Vijayadashami symbolising the victory of good over evil.

This year, pandals in West Bengal displayed political themes as they welcomed the idols of Maa Durga.

person walk past workers decorating of a makeshift place of worship for Durga Puja with a theme in support the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments agricultural reforms, in Kolkata on October 6, 2021. | AFP

A worker decorates of a makeshift place of worship for Durga Puja with a theme in support the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments agricultural reforms, in Kolkata on October 6, 2021. | AFP

A poster of Sholay film put up inside the puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. | AFP

A woman decorates an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Tuesday. | ANI

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, at Chittaranjan Park, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | ANI

Hindu devotees decorate Goddess Durga at a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | PTI

An idol of Goddess Durga at an under construction community pandal, ahead of Durga Puja Festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | PTI

robir Kumar Misra looks on as his daughter prepares a rangoli on the floor ahead of Durga Puja festival, at his residence cum museum in Kolkata, Monday, Oct 4, 2021. Shakti Mata Devi vishwadarshan is an iconic mythological unique museum that houses in 422 forms, icarnations and shrines of Goddess Shakti located all across the universe. The collection spreads 27 countries and is the first of its own kind. All deities are framed under the same roof in one one room. Deities include idols of Nava Durga, Nava Ratri Shakti Mata and Dusmahavidya. The museum cum residence located in New Alipore, South Kolkata. | PTI

Durga puja pandal showcases history of farm protests in India, in Kolkata's Dum Dum Park | ANI

Ahead of Durga Puja, artists in Hooghly make huge paintings depicting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Maa Durga'. | ANI

Ahead of Durga Puja, artists in Hooghly make huge paintings depicting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Maa Durga'. | ANI

With inputs from ANI.

