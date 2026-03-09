Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Uttarakhand’s Four-Day Event

Tehri Lake Festival 2026 | Travel and Tour World

Uttarakhand is hosting the biggest youth-led adventure and culture event, Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival. The event started on March 6, 2026, and will continue till March 9, 2026. This dynamic event aims to transform the magnificent Tehri Lake and its surrounding areas into a vibrant showcase of arts, culture, sports, music, and local heritage.

Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh on Sunday said that the four-day Himalayan O2 Tehri Lake Festival sent a message to the entire world with over 4,000 participating in almost 15 competitions. The festival features not only adventure activities but also creative workshops, live music, fashion, and entertainment-related activities. Seems interesting to you and want to visit there? Keep on reading to know about the vibrant and thrilling festival.

About Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival

The festival is organised by the district administration of Tehri Garhwal in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB). It is a part of the state's Gham Tapo Tourism initiative, a winter tourism campaign which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tehri Lake Festival is organised every year, but this year's festival will not be limited to the Tehri Lake; it will also be organised at the main tourist destinations of the district.

Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival: Freedom meets mountains

The annual Tehri Lake Festival has become one of India's most exciting winter travel destinations. The four-day festival goes with the slogan "where freedom meets mountains." Over 100 hotels in the district have joined hands with the administration to offer accommodation support.

Activities details

The four-day festival hosts photography competitions, Master Chef Tehri, river rafting competitions, rap and music battles, adventure sports, fashion shows, and much more. Apart from this, organisers will present cultural and awareness programmes under the theme of Save Ganga. These will include devotional events like Ganga Aarti and community exhibitions. The festival also features artists like Amit Trivedi with live performances. It has also unveiled eight new trekking trails in Uttarakhand which travellers can explore with travel guides.