Ladakh’s Most Awaited Spring Event Is Here! Know More About The Apricot Blossom Festival

Apricot Blossom Festival | Pic Credit: Travel The Himalayas

Ladakh is one of the most beautiful places in India, which is surrounded by the mighty Himalayas, cascading rivers, monasteries, and much more. Ladakh is also known for its traditions, cultures, and way of celebrating festivals. One of the most vibrant and eagerly awaited spring celebrations of Ladakh is the Apricot Blossom Festival.

The festival is held every year, and it marks the blooming of apricot trees across the region, transforming villages into breathtaking landscapes filled with delicate pink and white blossoms. The event celebrates nature, local culture, and the arrival of spring after Ladakh’s long and harsh winter.

cIn Ladakh, the Apricot Blossom Festival is also known as Chuli Mendoq. Organised by the Ladakh Tourism Department, the festival takes place in several apricot-growing villages. During this time, visitors can witness stunning orchards in full bloom while enjoying the unique cultural traditions of the region. This year, the blossom festival will start from April 8 and will continue until April 16.

Key 2026 Festival Schedule & Locations:

April 8: Garkone, Kargil

April 9: Dha Bema, Leh

April 10: Darchiks, Kargil

April 11: Skurruchan, Leh

April 12: Karkitchoo, Kargil

April 14: Tykashi, Leh

April 15: Minjee, Kargil

April 16: Tyger, Leh

The Apricot Celebrations

The Apricot Blossom Festival is not just about scenic beauty; it is also an opportunity to showcase Ladakh’s rich heritage. The celebrations include traditional music and dance performances, local handicraft exhibitions, cultural shows, and food stalls offering regional delicacies. Tourists can also interact with local communities and learn about Ladakhi customs and agricultural practices.

About the Apricot fruit

Apricots play a significant role in Ladakh’s economy and culture. The fruit is widely grown in the region and is used to make various products such as dried apricots, jams, juices, and oils. The festival highlights the importance of apricot farming and promotes local produce.