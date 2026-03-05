Ladakh's LG Kavinder Gupta Resigns After Just 9 Months In Office

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta | X @ANI

Ladakh: Ladakh's LG Kavinder Gupta on Thursday resigned from his post, just about nine months after assuming office as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Gupta had taken the oath on July 18, 2025.

During his tenure, there was rising unrest in the Union Territory, where civil society groups and organisations such as the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have been protesting for statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, and job reservations for locals.

Who Is Kavinder Gupta?

Kavinder Gupta served as the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Previously, he served as the last Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He also formerly served as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Vidhan Sabha.

Besides this, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose resigned on Thursday, 3.5 years after he assumed office, reported news agency PTI, citing official sources at Raj Bhavan. His resignation comes ahead of the state polls.