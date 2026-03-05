West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned on Thursday, 3.5 years after he assumed office, reported news agency PTI citing official sources at Raj Bhavan.

"I have spent enough time at Governor's office," CV Ananda Bose told PTI after resigning. Bose was appointed as West Bengal governor on 17 November 2022 and he took charge of the office on November 23.

CV Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, was appointed months after former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post to contest the vice-presidential election. Till Bose's appointment, then Manipur governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal.

CV Ananda Bose’s tenure as Governor of West Bengal was marked by frequent friction with the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Raj Bhavan and the All India Trinamool Congress government often clashed over administrative issues, law-and-order matters and the Governor’s criticism of the state administration. His tenure also saw controversy when a contractual woman employee at Raj Bhavan accused Bose of sexual harassment in 2024. The Governor denied the allegations and sought a probe, while the episode triggered a political confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

CM Mamata's reaction:

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation of CV Ananda Bose, adding that the reasons behind his decision were not known to her at the moment.

She also alleged that the Governor may have faced pressure from Union Home Minister of India ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections and criticised the Centre for appointing R. N. Ravi as the new West Bengal governor without consulting her, calling the move a violation of constitutional conventions and cooperative federalism.