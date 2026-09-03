Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

Actor Shakti Kapoor is one of the most famous villains of Bollywood. On Thursday, September 3, 2026, the actor is celebrating his 74th birthday. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him: |

Shakti Kapoor was born as Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor. He later adopted the screen name “Shakti Kapoor” in Bollywood. | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Before entering films, Shakti Kapoor was interested in cricket and reportedly played the sport during his younger years. |

Shakti Kapoor's early career received an important boost after veteran actor Sunil Dutt noticed him and gave him opportunities in the film industry. |

His performance in the 1980 film Kismet, starring Mithun Chakraborty, helped establish him as a recognisable face in Hindi cinema. |

Shakti Kapoor grew up in a lower-middle-class home where his father ran a tailor shop. |

Apart from films, Shakti Kapoor has participated in television shows and reality programmes. |