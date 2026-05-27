Eid al-Adha 2026: Must-Try Savoury Dishes On The Occasion Of Bakra Eid

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most sacred festivals that is celebrated by Muslims across the world. On this auspicious day, try these savoury dishes to enhance your Eid celebration. | Canva

Mutton Biryani is a fragrant rice dish cooked with spiced mutton, saffron, and herbs, often served as the highlight of Bakra Eid feasts. | Canva

Nihari is a rich and flavourful slow-cooked curry traditionally enjoyed with naan or kulcha during festive breakfasts. |

Seekh Kebabs are minced meat mixed with aromatic spices, formed into skewers, and grilled to perfection for Eid gatherings. | Canva

Haleem is a thick savoury delicacy made with meat, lentils and wheat, slow-cooked for several hours for a creamy texture. | Pinterest

Mutton Korma is a royal-style curry prepared with tender meat, yoghurt, nuts, and rich spices, commonly served during Eid celebrations. | Canva