Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Lokmanya' On His Punyatithi

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who was widely known as Lokmanya Tilak. He was born on July 23, 1856 and died on August 1, 1920. On the occasion of his death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary figure |

Although the world knows him as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, his birth name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak. "Bal" was a nickname that stayed with him throughout his life. |

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's indomitable spirit and advocacy for self-rule earned him the title of "Lokmanya". He emphasised cultural pride and self-confidence through initiatives like Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. |

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in the Bombay presidency during the Raj to a Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family in Ratnagiri district. He was a prominent leader of the Indian Independence movement. |

Tilak earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Deccan College, Pune, before studying law. |

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who consistently opposed the British Raj, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for advocating discontent against British rule. |