PCRA mega campaign for fuel conservation Saksham 2020 launched

Dr. M.M Kutty during his address emphasized the importance of petroleum products for our country and the dire need for actions leading towards fuel conservation. He stressed upon the importance of programs like Saksham wherein general public is involved in various activities. He gave away the prizes to the winners of Essay, Quiz and Painting competitions for the National Level Competition-2019 which has seen a phenomenal record participation of more than 1.48 Crore students from schools of all education boards of the country. The winners get Japan Study tour, Laptops, Tablets & Cash prizes. Their win may help in motivating the youth of our country towards understanding their critical role in spreading the awareness about fuel conservation. The awards were also given to the oil companies and their state level coordinators for their contribution in the fields of fuel conservation. The winning entries of the painting competition displayed in the gallery on the occasion amazed the dignitaries for the wonderful ideas and creativities depicted in the paintings.

On this occasion, the secretary also flagged-off the publicity vans of PCRA which shall visit different states covering the rural side as well, spreading messages about fuel conservation awareness through interactive audio, video creatives and print displays.

During Saksham-2020, various interactive programs and activities are being planned by PCRA. Public Sector upstream/downstream Oil & Gas companies under the able guidance of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas are conducting various activities like ‘Saksham’ Cycle Day, Cyclothons, Workshops for drivers of commercial vehicles, Seminars for housewives/cooks on adopting simple fuel saving measure, Nationwide campaign through Radio, TV, Digital Cinemas, Outdoor etc. with a focus on reaching out to various segments of fuel users. PCRA is effectively utilizing the social media platforms for various customized campaigns through Facebook, twitter, MyGov platform and endeavour to spread its reach amongst the masses.

‘Saksham’ a flagship program of PCRA and Oil & Gas companies under the guidance of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is an initiative for adding values to the various efforts being made in the country for saving fuel.