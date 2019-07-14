‘Yoga’ - The Only Means To Achieve Divine Transformation

Prakrti (Primordial matter unmanifest)

Sattva guna, rajo guna and tamo guna are the three tattvas.

They are jointly referred to as prakrti. Just as soil is required to prepare an earthen ware (pot), likewise prakrti as a cause is necessary for the creation of this universe.

The prakrti neither had an origin nor will it ever be destroyed. It is eternal and endless.

Sattva guna produces attraction and light, rajo guna creates fickleness and sorrow, and tamo guna produces stupefaction, stablity and heaviness.

The prakrti does not have capability to produce the living atma. Neither prakrti supply can the cures for all the sorrows of jivas.

This universe cannot be formed with the agency of prakrti itself, without power and help of the Paramatma. prakrti can never be conscious. The power and realm of prakrti is distinct and independent from the power of Brahma. Brahma never transforms itself into the form of the universe. Sattva, rajas and tamas are actually dravyas or elements and they are familiar to us as sattva guna, rajo guna and tamo guna.

All matter in this universe is constituted of the three gunas of sattva, rajas and tamas. The composition of these three gunas in a person or a thing can be less or more i.e. vary but no matter can be formed with only two gunas.

The matter formed from prakrti are of different forms, qualities, actions, behaviours, colours, appearances, shapes and weights. Even as the ovum and sperm unites, the formation of a body cannot take place by itself without the agency of the Paramatma.

Prakrti is not comprehensively distributed across space. It is ekdesiya which means that there are nullities in the universe. Whereas the Paramatma is all pervading. It is said in Vedas:

Etavanasya mahima ato jyayamsca purusah. Pado,asya visva bhutani tripadasyamrtam divi.

(Yajurveda-31.3)

There is terrible darkness in the state of pralaya (dissolution). At such a time there is neither the sun nor the moon or the earth or any incarnate jivatma. This is a state of absolute suspension, of loneliness, desolation and darkness. The period of pralaya is about 432 crore years. It is calculated by the Paramatma.

The atma is attached to prakrti since the beginning of creation. This cohesion occurs due to the ignorance of the unrealised atma. The atma which returns to take birth in the middle of the cycle of creation after exhausting the period of liberation is also attached to prakrti. The living atma can overcome its attachment with prakrti and the matters derived from it and reach a state of complete detachment and self-knowledge. When it destroys all the afflictions like attachments, hatreds etc. through the realization of the samadhi state, then the jivatma become free from the bondage of prakrti.

There are four purusartha (object of human pursuit) to make human life sucessful. They are dharma (righteousness), artha (economic values), kama (pleasure and desires) and moksa (liberation). Accomplishment of these four objects of human pursuit are the means to make human life successful.

The knowledge attribute is not associated with the unconscious prakrti, but with the conscious.

Mukti (Liberation)

To become free from the bondage of prakrti and receive the highest bliss from Paramatma is known as (Mukti'. Mukti is only be obtained by following the knowledge deposited in the Vedas and other dharmic treatises and through the practices of Yoga. These two complimentary pathways lead one towards samadhi and destroying all the ignorance that one's consciousness has accumulated.

To be free from sorrows, diseases due to sorrows, grief, pancaklesa (five afflictions) and to detach oneself from the sorrows of birth and death is liberation:

Marana marana sab kahe, par marana na jane koya. Ai hoke kabira mere ki bahuri na marana hoya. Mariyeto mara aeye ki chuta pade samsara.

Aisi maram ko marai dina me

sau sau bara.

(Bijaka)

Different names for mukti like Moksa, kaivalya, apavarga, nisreyasa, nirvana and apunarbhava etc. can be found in Vedic treatises.

The total time cycle for mukti is 31 nila 10 kharab 40 arab human years.

A liberated or muktatma freely wanders in the entire universe with Isvara's guidance. It remains blissful in the realization of Paramatma. A mukta-jivatma (liberated atma) does not require nutrition like a sarira-dhari (unliberated) jivatma.

Mukti takes place when the mind is not sorrowful. The pancaklesas (the five afflictions) are the cause of sorrows and their presence is the cause of re-births. Even great kings themselves like Rama, Krsna, Buddha and Mahavira had to undergo sorrows.

Even if one being is poor or rich, all beings have to experience sorrow:

Sura nara muni aur devata sata d vipa nau khanda. Kahe kabira saba bhogiya deha ghatika danda.

Patanjali Yogpitha Mission

Patanjali yogapitha is taking forward the great tradition of Maharsi Patanjali, Kapila, Kanada, Gautama, Vyasa, Jaimim, Susruta, Carak, Dhanvantari etc. teachers who imparted the true knowledge to humankind.

Our purpose and firm determination is to characterise our four vows into actions in order to transform Bharata into a healthy, clean, prosperous and independent nation which is free of the curses of corruption, unemployment and poverty. In order to fulfill our resolve, Patanjali yogapitha and its chief sister organizations - Divya yoga mandira trust, Patanjali yogpitha (trust) international, Bharata Svabhimana (trust), National and international Immigrants Indian organization), Patanjali dispensary, Patanjali yogasamiti and Patanjali women yogasamiti are working tirelessly. We have decided to connect the citizens, society and the nation into the ongoing yajna of Yoga-kranti (revolution) and National Public Awareness Movement through the medium of fifteen different organizations. These fifteen organization are as follows :

(Excerpted from the book Divine Transformation: Building Blocks for Englightened Life, Ideal Nation & Peaceful World by Acharya

Balakrishna)