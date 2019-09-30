Goddess of Wisdom

Navratri being one of the most popular and widely celebrated festival will make you witness devotion, colours and exuberance across the nation. Besides, it is also considered very auspicious and has different significance for different parts of the country.

The prominent story associated with Navratri is the battle that took place between goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, who represents egotism. Yesterday started on a very good note as the first day of Navratri marked the beginning of the festive season of India and we can’t keep calm.

About the Goddess

On the second day of Navratri, people worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the second avatar of Maa Durga. She is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati who was born at the home of Daksha Prajapati. Goddess Brahmacharini is extremely radiant and majestic. Her appearance is quiet and absorbed in meditation.

She is blissful and endows happiness, peace, prosperity and grace. Filled with bliss and happiness, she is the way to emancipation or moksha. On one hand she holds a ‘Kumbha’ or water port and the other rosary. She personifies love and loyalty. Maa Brahmacharini is a store-house of knowledge and wisdom. Rudraksha is her most adorned ornament.

Food and colour

Colour yellow is known to be associated with the second day of Navratri since it is the color of brightness, happiness and symbolizes strength. The devotees offer sugar as bhog to the Goddess Brahmacharini. One can also offer singhare, atte ka halwa or kacche kele ki barfi as the bhog to the goddess.

Another interpretation

Brahmacharya means celibacy. Celibacy brings a lot of strength. Brahmacharya also has a higher meaning than just celibacy. Brahma means infinity and charya means moving.

Put together Brahmacharya means moving in infinity, which signifies knowing your vast nature. You are not just the body, but like a glow of light. When this truth comes to your awareness, then you are in the state of Brahmacharya.